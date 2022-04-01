Is Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares were 2.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.55% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the OTLK share is $3.27, that puts it down -83.71 from that peak though still a striking 33.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $395.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OTLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) registered a -10.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.55% in intraday trading to $1.78 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.55%, and it has moved by 4.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.46%. The short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 5.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.17, which implies an increase of 75.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, OTLK is trading at a discount of -349.44% off the target high and -237.08% off the low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares have gone down -17.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.14% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.80%. While earnings are projected to return 48.30% in 2022.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 45.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.80%, with the float percentage being 21.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.97 million shares (or 2.66% of all shares), a total value of $8.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $2.8 million.