Is Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -43.59% YTD?

During the last session, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s traded shares were 1.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the LTCH share is $14.83, that puts it down -247.31 from that peak though still a striking 22.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $639.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 million shares over the past three months.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Latch Inc. (LTCH) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $4.27 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.36%, and it has moved by 12.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.83%. The short interest in Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is 11.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.02 day(s) to cover.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Latch Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Latch Inc. (LTCH) shares have gone down -62.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.75% against 14.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.64 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.91 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -875.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 49.70% per annum.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Latch Inc. insiders own 22.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.92%, with the float percentage being 61.92%. Spruce House Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.0 million shares (or 9.84% of all shares), a total value of $157.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $86.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Latch Inc. (LTCH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $25.88 million.