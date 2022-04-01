Is E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Still A Buy After sinking -9.46% Last Week?

During the recent session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the ETWO share is $14.58, that puts it down -62.18 from that peak though still a striking 14.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.66. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76B, and the average trade volume was 2.98 million shares over the past three months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ETWO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $8.99 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.46%, and it has moved by -3.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.40, which implies an increase of 32.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, ETWO is trading at a discount of -77.98% off the target high and -33.48% off the low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $139 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.75 million by the end of Feb 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -134.30% in 2022.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. insiders own 8.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.68%, with the float percentage being 109.32%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 41.62 million shares (or 13.87% of all shares), a total value of $470.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.69 million shares, is of Francisco Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 12.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $437.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 5.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.18 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $47.18 million.