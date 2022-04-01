Is CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Hit More of the Losses Given A -5.2% Dip From High?

During the recent session, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s traded shares were 4.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the CSX share is $38.63, that puts it down -5.2 from that peak though still a striking 19.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.49. The company’s market capitalization is $81.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.40 million shares over the past three months.

CSX Corporation (CSX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CSX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

CSX Corporation (CSX) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.94% in intraday trading to $36.72 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.10%, and it has moved by 8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.52%. The short interest in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is 23.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.16, which implies an increase of 8.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, CSX is trading at a discount of -22.55% off the target high and 31.92% off the low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CSX Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CSX Corporation (CSX) shares have gone up 25.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.10% against 25.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 29.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.32 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.29 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.83 billion and $2.81 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.60% and then jump by 16.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 39.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.79% per annum.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CSX Corporation is 0.37, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.30%.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

CSX Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.45%, with the float percentage being 76.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,778 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 186.0 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $5.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 176.65 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.25 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CSX Corporation (CSX) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 65.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.93 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 63.66 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $1.89 billion.