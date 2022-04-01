Is Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares were 1.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.28% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the BORR share is $4.07, that puts it down -7.11 from that peak though still a striking 70.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $458.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BORR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) registered a 13.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.28% in intraday trading to $3.80 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.59%, and it has moved by 26.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.52%. The short interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 3.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.20, which implies a decrease of -18.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.70 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BORR is trading at a discount of -5.26% off the target high and 28.95% off the low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 39.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $89.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 64.00% in 2022.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Limited insiders own 8.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.71%, with the float percentage being 38.99%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $1.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of Credit Agricole S.A.’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41389.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $69401.0.