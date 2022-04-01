Is Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $293.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.91% or -$8.81. The 52-week high for the TEAM share is $483.13, that puts it down -64.43 from that peak though still a striking 29.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $207.66. The company’s market capitalization is $77.08B, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) registered a -2.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.91% in intraday trading to $293.83 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.10%, and it has moved by -5.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.73%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlassian Corporation Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares have gone down -24.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.43% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.40% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $641.32 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $664.87 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.15%. While earnings are projected to return -94.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.98%, with the float percentage being 87.47%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 932 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.42 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $5.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.49 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.93 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.42 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.53 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $1.38 billion.