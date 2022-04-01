Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Hit More of the Losses Given A -43.67% Dip From High?

During the last session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.71% or $1.34. The 52-week high for the APLS share is $73.00, that puts it down -43.67 from that peak though still a striking 45.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.99B, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) registered a 2.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.71% in intraday trading to $50.81 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.54%, and it has moved by 9.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.06, which implies an increase of 28.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $114.00 respectively. As a result, APLS is trading at a discount of -124.37% off the target high and 33.08% off the low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares have gone up 54.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.38% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -261.30% this quarter and then jump 40.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -93.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.79 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.87 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -92.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.30% per annum.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 17.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.89%, with the float percentage being 89.12%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 12.80% of all shares), a total value of $368.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $222.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 3.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $69.38 million.