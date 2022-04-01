Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

During the recent session, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares were 26.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $173.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the AAPL share is $182.94, that puts it down -5.35 from that peak though still a striking 29.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $122.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2838.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 95.47 million shares over the past three months.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Apple Inc. (AAPL) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $173.65 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.31%, and it has moved by 4.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.96%. The short interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 113.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apple Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares have gone up 23.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.80% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.90% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $118.18 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.42 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 71.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.85% per annum.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apple Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.17%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Apple Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.71%, with the float percentage being 58.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,958 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.27 billion shares (or 7.72% of all shares), a total value of $179.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 billion shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $145.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 443.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.8 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 329.78 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $46.66 billion.