If All Goes Well, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Could Shrink By -498.31% Or More

During the last session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the QD share is $2.85, that puts it down -141.53 from that peak though still a striking 46.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $308.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Qudian Inc. (QD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. QD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Qudian Inc. (QD) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.35%, and it has moved by 36.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.47%. The short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 5.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.06, which implies an increase of 83.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.06 and $7.06 respectively. As a result, QD is trading at a discount of -498.31% off the target high and -498.31% off the low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.50% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.53 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $112.01 million and $79.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -53.10% and then drop by -41.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.30%. While earnings are projected to return -67.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.33% per annum.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc. insiders own 8.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.13%, with the float percentage being 31.96%. Citigroup Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.84 million shares (or 4.13% of all shares), a total value of $7.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.58 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qudian Inc. (QD) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.