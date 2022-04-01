Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) Is Decrease -72.06%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s traded shares were 34.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.23% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the HUSN share is $9.90, that puts it down -279.31 from that peak though still a striking 36.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $8.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 754.45K shares over the past three months.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) registered a 35.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.23% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.72%, and it has moved by -14.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.06%. The short interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.90%. While earnings are projected to return 89.90% in 2022.

HUSN Dividends

Hudson Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

Hudson Capital Inc. insiders own 35.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.38%, with the float percentage being 16.13%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22525.0 shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $55411.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19953.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $49084.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16721.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37789.0 market value.