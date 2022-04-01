How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) Given A -280.95% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -37.13% or -$2.48. The 52-week high for the SLS share is $15.08, that puts it down -259.05 from that peak though still a striking -1.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.25. The company’s market capitalization is $110.22M, and the average trade volume was 129.73K shares over the past three months.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) registered a -37.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -37.13% in intraday trading to $4.20 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.65%, and it has moved by 8.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 70.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SLS is trading at a discount of -280.95% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -39.30% this quarter and then drop -137.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 300.00% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 80.70% in 2022.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.91%, with the float percentage being 14.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $3.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $1.77 million.