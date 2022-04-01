How BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -33.84% YTD?

During the last session, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $170.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$4.22. The 52-week high for the BNTX share is $464.00, that puts it down -172.05 from that peak though still a striking 37.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $107.10. The company’s market capitalization is $43.75B, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BNTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.19.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

BioNTech SE (BNTX) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $170.56 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 16.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.78%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $242.26, which implies an increase of 29.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $149.89 and $358.28 respectively. As a result, BNTX is trading at a discount of -110.06% off the target high and 12.12% off the low.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioNTech SE has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares have gone down -37.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.99% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 326.60% this quarter and then jump 89.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,133.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.31 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.81 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $422.55 million and $1.75 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 920.90% and then jump by 174.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 107.10% in 2022.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

BioNTech SE insiders own 66.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.70%, with the float percentage being 53.44%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 551 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.53 million shares (or 2.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $561.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $427.78 million.