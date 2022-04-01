Given A -10.51% Drop From High, Can People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s traded shares were 9.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the PBCT share is $21.98, that puts it down -10.51 from that peak though still a striking 23.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.18. The company’s market capitalization is $8.41B, and the average trade volume was 5.35 million shares over the past three months.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) trade information

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $19.89 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.57%, and it has moved by -2.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.44%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.30, which implies an increase of 10.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $24.80 respectively. As a result, PBCT is trading at a discount of -24.69% off the target high and 14.53% off the low.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that People’s United Financial Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) shares have gone up 14.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.22% against -12.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $420.78 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $411.18 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.70%. While earnings are projected to return 186.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.74% per annum.

PBCT Dividends

People’s United Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for People’s United Financial Inc. is 0.73, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Major holders

People’s United Financial Inc. insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.03%, with the float percentage being 75.73%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 683 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 49.9 million shares (or 11.66% of all shares), a total value of $889.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $845.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 17.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $301.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.14 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $212.04 million.