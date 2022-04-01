For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s traded shares were 1.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the RMED share is $9.82, that puts it down -2355.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $11.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.70 million shares over the past three months.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RMED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.23%, and it has moved by -18.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.85%. The short interest in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.55, which implies an increase of 93.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.10 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, RMED is trading at a discount of -2900.0% off the target high and -175.0% off the low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ra Medical Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) shares have gone down -87.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.50% against 6.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -36.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 86.40% in 2022.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Ra Medical Systems Inc. insiders own 2.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.03%, with the float percentage being 3.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 74338.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 70816.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.