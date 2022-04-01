Following Its 52-Week Low, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED)’S Share Price Rose 3.63% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -47.43%

During the last session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s traded shares were 1.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BNED share is $12.01, that puts it down -235.47 from that peak though still a striking 3.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.45. The company’s market capitalization is $184.01M, and the average trade volume was 514.39K shares over the past three months.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BNED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.87% in intraday trading to $3.58 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.17%, and it has moved by -34.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.53%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 48.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, BNED is trading at a discount of -123.46% off the target high and -67.6% off the low.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.30% this quarter and then jump 65.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $433.79 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.65 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -233.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. insiders own 24.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.59%, with the float percentage being 99.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 11.54% of all shares), a total value of $40.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $10.3 million.