EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $296.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $3.61. The 52-week high for the EPAM share is $725.40, that puts it down -144.56 from that peak though still a striking 43.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $168.59. The company’s market capitalization is $18.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EPAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.5.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) trade information

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $296.61 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.97%, and it has moved by 20.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.85%. The short interest in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $429.38, which implies an increase of 30.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $231.00 and $830.00 respectively. As a result, EPAM is trading at a discount of -179.83% off the target high and 22.12% off the low.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EPAM Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) shares have gone down -48.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.68% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.10% this quarter and then jump 39.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $723.49 million and $780.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.90% and then jump by 40.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.30%. While earnings are projected to return 45.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 24.90% per annum.

EPAM Dividends

EPAM Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s Major holders

EPAM Systems Inc. insiders own 3.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.41%, with the float percentage being 96.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 895 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.1 million shares (or 9.00% of all shares), a total value of $2.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.59 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.62 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $868.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $820.97 million.