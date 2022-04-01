Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) Is Worth Evaluating At $8.30

During the last session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.49% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the EIGR share is $10.02, that puts it down -20.72 from that peak though still a striking 57.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $280.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 850.35K shares over the past three months.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EIGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) registered a -8.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.49% in intraday trading to $8.30 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.63%, and it has moved by 98.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.29%. The short interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is 1.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 74.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, EIGR is trading at a discount of -586.75% off the target high and -165.06% off the low.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares have gone up 24.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -136.00% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.30% this quarter and then drop -174.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.01 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.80%. While earnings are projected to return 56.80% in 2022.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.87%, with the float percentage being 74.78%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.04 million shares (or 20.73% of all shares), a total value of $36.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.3 million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 9.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $5.2 million.