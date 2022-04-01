During The Past Six Months, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Shares Took An -28.51% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s traded shares were 2.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.96% or -$2.17. The 52-week high for the YUMC share is $69.67, that puts it down -67.72 from that peak though still a striking 19.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.55. The company’s market capitalization is $18.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. YUMC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) registered a -4.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.96% in intraday trading to $41.54 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.29%, and it has moved by -22.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.75%. The short interest in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is 8.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.92, which implies an increase of 27.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $67.08 respectively. As a result, YUMC is trading at a discount of -61.48% off the target high and 27.78% off the low.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yum China Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) shares have gone down -28.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.01% against 21.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 17.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Yum China Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.35%, with the float percentage being 86.51%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 40.73 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $2.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 29.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.67 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.24 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $298.9 million.