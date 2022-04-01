Does Twitter Inc.’s (NYSE:TWTR) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares were 4.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.31% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the TWTR share is $73.34, that puts it down -85.3 from that peak though still a striking 20.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.30. The company’s market capitalization is $31.15B, and the average trade volume was 19.13 million shares over the past three months.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) registered a 2.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.31% in intraday trading to $39.58 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.33%, and it has moved by 11.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.39%.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twitter Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares have gone down -35.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 320.00% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.90% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.28 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.29 billion and $1.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.50% and then jump by 24.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 80.70% in 2022.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Twitter Inc. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.19%, with the float percentage being 82.31%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,310 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 73.44 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $4.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.76 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 billion.