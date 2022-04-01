Does Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Still Look Attractive After A 57.59% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s traded shares were 9.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.23% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CLVR share is $12.42, that puts it down -398.8 from that peak though still a striking 63.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $27.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.53 million shares over the past three months.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CLVR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) registered a -4.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.23% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 57.59%, and it has moved by 149.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.99%. The short interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 54.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, CLVR is trading at a discount of -181.12% off the target high and -60.64% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.93 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.18 million by the end of Mar 2022.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.20%, with the float percentage being 30.80%. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.54 million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $19.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.31 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 8.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $1.86 million.