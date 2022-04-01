Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) After A 5.66% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s traded shares were 1.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.23% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the SUNL share is $10.48, that puts it down -107.94 from that peak though still a striking 52.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $643.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SUNL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) registered a 7.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.23% in intraday trading to $5.04 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.66%, and it has moved by 22.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.02%. The short interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is 3.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.92, which implies an increase of 27.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.75 respectively. As a result, SUNL is trading at a discount of -73.61% off the target high and -19.05% off the low.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares have gone down -5.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.55% against 19.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.51 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.41 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. insiders own 11.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.79%, with the float percentage being 88.08%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.34 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $35.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.6 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares are Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $7.22 million.