Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) After A -3.36% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.78% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the ABIO share is $3.90, that puts it down -98.98 from that peak though still a striking 12.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $33.14M, and the average trade volume was 146.85K shares over the past three months.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) trade information

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) registered a -14.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.78% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.36%, and it has moved by 13.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ABIO is trading at a discount of -257.14% off the target high and -257.14% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.80%. While earnings are projected to return 32.80% in 2022.

ABIO Dividends

ARCA biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s Major holders

ARCA biopharma Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.96%, with the float percentage being 16.08%. Gsa Capital Partners Llp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 3.07% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $0.41 million.