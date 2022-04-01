Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) On Thursday – Up 8.98% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s traded shares were 1.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.57% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the DSEY share is $18.61, that puts it down -145.84 from that peak though still a striking 8.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.89. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50B, and the average trade volume was 982.86K shares over the past three months.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DSEY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) registered a -2.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.57% in intraday trading to $7.57 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.05%, and it has moved by -19.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.18, which implies an increase of 37.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, DSEY is trading at a discount of -98.15% off the target high and -18.89% off the low.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diversey Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares have gone down -52.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.92% against 20.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $680.59 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $670.36 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -375.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.26% per annum.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Diversey Holdings Ltd. insiders own 3.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.64%, with the float percentage being 101.94%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 236.56 million shares (or 74.24% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $158.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.19 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $42.49 million.