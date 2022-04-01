Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s traded shares were 3.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.14% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the DNMR share is $40.21, that puts it down -586.18 from that peak though still a striking 47.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.09. The company’s market capitalization is $603.70M, and the average trade volume was 4.11 million shares over the past three months.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DNMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) registered a -3.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.14% in intraday trading to $5.86 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by 27.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.67, which implies an increase of 45.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, DNMR is trading at a discount of -104.78% off the target high and -70.65% off the low.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Danimer Scientific Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares have gone down -64.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.68% against 18.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.93 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.33 million and $13.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -62.20% and then jump by 81.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -115.70% in 2022.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Danimer Scientific Inc. insiders own 13.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.51%, with the float percentage being 57.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.47 million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $122.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.87 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $112.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $33.9 million.