Could Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.37% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the HTHT share is $61.13, that puts it down -85.3 from that peak though still a striking 33.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.84. The company’s market capitalization is $11.39B, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HTHT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $32.99 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.37%, and it has moved by -22.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $294.73, which implies an increase of 88.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $244.25 and $335.29 respectively. As a result, HTHT is trading at a discount of -916.34% off the target high and -640.38% off the low.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Huazhu Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares have gone down -27.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.61% against 28.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $526.7 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $619.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $478.33 million and $356.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.10% and then jump by 73.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.57%. While earnings are projected to return 91.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.28% per annum.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Huazhu Group Limited is 0.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Huazhu Group Limited insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.24%, with the float percentage being 50.89%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 357 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33.92 million shares (or 10.38% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.08 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $691.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 27.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $123.89 million.