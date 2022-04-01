Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Have Dropped -28.50% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares were 2.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.48% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the GOEV share is $13.35, that puts it down -141.85 from that peak though still a striking 12.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.80 million shares over the past three months.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) registered a -5.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.48% in intraday trading to $5.52 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.38%, and it has moved by -1.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.60%. The short interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 34.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.6 day(s) to cover.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canoo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares have gone down -28.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.16% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -537.50% this quarter and then drop -614.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -93.70% in 2022.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Canoo Inc. insiders own 33.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.33%, with the float percentage being 55.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.9 million shares (or 4.99% of all shares), a total value of $91.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $59.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $44.5 million.