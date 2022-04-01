Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Given A -115.8% drop From High?

During the last session, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.36% or -$5.19. The 52-week high for the TREX share is $140.98, that puts it down -115.8 from that peak though still a striking -2.48% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.95. The company’s market capitalization is $7.58B, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TREX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) registered a -7.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.36% in intraday trading to $65.33 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.67%, and it has moved by -20.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.31, which implies an increase of 34.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, TREX is trading at a discount of -83.68% off the target high and -14.8% off the low.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trex Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trex Company Inc. (TREX) shares have gone down -35.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.14% against -0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.20% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $301.98 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $315.24 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228.29 million and $237.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.30% and then jump by 32.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.80%. While earnings are projected to return 19.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.70% per annum.

TREX Dividends

Trex Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Trex Company Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.53%, with the float percentage being 95.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 709 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.23 million shares (or 9.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.41 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $330.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.13 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $415.12 million.