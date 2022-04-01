Can You Get A Quick Recovery From ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Given A -377.87% drop From High?

During the recent session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ALXO share is $81.19, that puts it down -377.87 from that peak though still a striking 22.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.22. The company’s market capitalization is $721.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.13K shares over the past three months.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $16.99 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.44%, and it has moved by -10.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.22%. The short interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.16 day(s) to cover.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares have gone down -77.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -89.53% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.20% this quarter and then drop -65.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 24.90% in 2022.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.04%, with the float percentage being 100.33%. venBio Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.7 million shares (or 23.95% of all shares), a total value of $716.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $311.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $30.74 million.