Can Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -38.49% YTD?

During the last session, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.26% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the SURF share is $9.57, that puts it down -225.51 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $141.00M, and the average trade volume was 678.39K shares over the past three months.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SURF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) registered a 4.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.26% in intraday trading to $2.94 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.80%, and it has moved by -13.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.80, which implies an increase of 77.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SURF is trading at a discount of -478.23% off the target high and -240.14% off the low.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Surface Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares have gone down -61.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.38% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -109.60% this quarter and then jump 18.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.68 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.22 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $87.57 million and $1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -84.40% and then jump by 722.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.80%. While earnings are projected to return -214.00% in 2022.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology Inc. insiders own 8.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.45%, with the float percentage being 65.10%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.33 million shares (or 11.54% of all shares), a total value of $25.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $5.11 million.