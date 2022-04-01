Can Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 39.86% YTD?

During the last session, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.65% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the HDSN share is $6.54, that puts it down -5.31 from that peak though still a striking 74.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $282.00M, and the average trade volume was 500.76K shares over the past three months.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HDSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) registered a 0.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.65% in intraday trading to $6.21 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.43%, and it has moved by 49.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 274.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 14.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, HDSN is trading at a discount of -28.82% off the target high and -4.67% off the low.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hudson Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) shares have gone up 75.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.04% against 18.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.60% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.8 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.11 million and $33.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.40% and then jump by 29.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.50%. While earnings are projected to return 80.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

HDSN Dividends

Hudson Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

Hudson Technologies Inc. insiders own 26.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.48%, with the float percentage being 81.32%. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 9.30% of all shares), a total value of $18.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $3.93 million.