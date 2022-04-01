Boom Or Bust: Where Does Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s traded shares were 3.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the INFY share is $26.39, that puts it down -6.54 from that peak though still a striking 30.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.24. The company’s market capitalization is $104.03B, and the average trade volume was 10.98 million shares over the past three months.

Infosys Limited (INFY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. INFY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 51 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 9 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Infosys Limited (INFY) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $24.77 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.89%, and it has moved by 10.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.93%.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.29 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.33 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.61 billion and $3.78 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.60% and then jump by 14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 17.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Infosys Limited is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Infosys Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.61%, with the float percentage being 17.61%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 754 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65.51 million shares (or 1.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.97 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 1.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.62 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infosys Limited (INFY) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 29.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $734.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.22 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $537.07 million.