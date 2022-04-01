As The Stock Rises By 6.93% Year-To-Date, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the recent session, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.37% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the LTHM share is $33.04, that puts it down -21.43 from that peak though still a striking 41.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.87. The company’s market capitalization is $4.23B, and the average trade volume was 2.67 million shares over the past three months.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. LTHM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Livent Corporation (LTHM) registered a 4.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.37% in intraday trading to $27.21 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by 17.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.32, which implies an increase of 10.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, LTHM is trading at a discount of -50.68% off the target high and 11.8% off the low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Livent Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares have gone up 12.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 238.89% against 20.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 550.00% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $139.65 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.12 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.7 million and $88.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.30% and then jump by 62.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.30%. While earnings are projected to return 102.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corporation insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.76%, with the float percentage being 101.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 508 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.88 million shares (or 15.39% of all shares), a total value of $606.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $427.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 11.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $275.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.58 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $111.68 million.