Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) Have Dropped -38.94% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.57% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the ALLO share is $36.00, that puts it down -295.17 from that peak though still a striking 17.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ALLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) registered a -2.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.57% in intraday trading to $9.11 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.26%, and it has moved by 3.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.88, which implies an increase of 68.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, ALLO is trading at a discount of -503.73% off the target high and -31.72% off the low.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares have gone down -64.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.10% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -132.00% this quarter and then drop -15.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -93.90% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.34 million and $44k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 9.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 29.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.16%, with the float percentage being 87.29%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 13.11% of all shares), a total value of $481.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.72 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 13.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $279.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $51.91 million.