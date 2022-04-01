After Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Surges -49.94% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares were 1.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.25% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SLDP share is $14.85, that puts it down -71.28 from that peak though still a striking 35.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.25% in intraday trading to $8.67 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.86%, and it has moved by 18.60% in 30 days. The short interest in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 27.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SLDP is trading at a discount of -49.94% off the target high and -15.34% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -668.90% in 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc. insiders own 30.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.02%, with the float percentage being 26.02%. Spring Creek Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 2.90% of all shares), a total value of $43.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 73265.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54415.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.