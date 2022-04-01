After Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Surges -35.14% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s traded shares were 3.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.11% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the PLAN share is $70.25, that puts it down -7.88 from that peak though still a striking 38.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.92. The company’s market capitalization is $9.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.29 million shares over the past three months.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PLAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) registered a 0.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.11% in intraday trading to $65.12 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.42%, and it has moved by 39.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.45%. The short interest in Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is 6.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.47, which implies an increase of 2.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $88.00 respectively. As a result, PLAN is trading at a discount of -35.14% off the target high and 26.29% off the low.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anaplan Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) shares have gone up 6.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.43% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.10% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.71 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.38 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.40%. While earnings are projected to return -26.10% in 2022.

PLAN Dividends

Anaplan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Anaplan Inc. insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.31%, with the float percentage being 99.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.14 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $602.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.17 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $466.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.5 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $160.34 million.