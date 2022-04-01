After A 2.77% Jump In The Last Week, Does 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.08% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the DDD share is $41.48, that puts it down -146.03 from that peak though still a striking 20.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. DDD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) registered a 1.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.08% in intraday trading to $16.86 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.77%, and it has moved by -1.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.34%. The short interest in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is 14.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.13, which implies an increase of 20.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, DDD is trading at a discount of -72.0% off the target high and -6.76% off the low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 3D Systems Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares have gone down -39.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -71.11% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then drop -88.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $144.11 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.39 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.50%. While earnings are projected to return 300.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

3D Systems Corporation insiders own 2.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.92%, with the float percentage being 67.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.21 million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $529.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $367.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.0 million, or about 3.91% of the stock, which is worth about $140.8 million.