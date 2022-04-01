After A -2.51% Drop In The Last Week, Does Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.42% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CRON share is $9.87, that puts it down -153.73 from that peak though still a striking 24.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72B, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.90. CRON has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) registered a -4.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.42% in intraday trading to $3.89 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.51%, and it has moved by 10.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.47, which implies an increase of 12.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.90 and $8.68 respectively. As a result, CRON is trading at a discount of -123.14% off the target high and 25.45% off the low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cronos Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares have gone down -31.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.96% against 11.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.57 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -418.00% in 2022.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Cronos Group Inc. insiders own 46.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.34%, with the float percentage being 32.63%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 300 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 2.98% of all shares), a total value of $43.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.33 million shares, is of Chescapmanager LLC’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 11.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $12.8 million.