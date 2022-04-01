Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Rose 8.77% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -5.62% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ADMP share is $1.48, that puts it down -159.65 from that peak though still a striking 8.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $85.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ADMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.87%, and it has moved by -13.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.57%. The short interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is 7.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 62.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, ADMP is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and -163.16% off the low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares have gone down -41.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.22% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.82 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.76 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.64 million and $4.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.50% and then drop by -8.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return -23.30% in 2022.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.60%, with the float percentage being 9.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.52 million shares (or 4.38% of all shares), a total value of $3.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $2.05 million.