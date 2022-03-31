Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Drops -55.52% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.73% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the ZUO share is $23.25, that puts it down -55.52 from that peak though still a striking 17.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94B, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ZUO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) registered a -3.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.73% in intraday trading to $14.95 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.16%, and it has moved by -1.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.60, which implies an increase of 33.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, ZUO is trading at a discount of -67.22% off the target high and -13.71% off the low.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zuora Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zuora Inc. (ZUO) shares have gone down -10.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.44% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.11 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $99.45 million by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.00%. While earnings are projected to return 17.10% in 2022.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Zuora Inc. insiders own 0.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.86%, with the float percentage being 77.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.37 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $212.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $54.15 million.