Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN): Is It Possible To Be Up 15.04% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares were 1.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.97% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the YTEN share is $13.53, that puts it down -139.05 from that peak though still a striking 42.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $28.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 255.05K shares over the past three months.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. YTEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) registered a 12.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.97% in intraday trading to $5.66 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.51%, and it has moved by 33.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.86%. The short interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 66.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, YTEN is trading at a discount of -341.7% off the target high and -59.01% off the low.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) shares have gone down -7.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.18% against -2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.30% this quarter and then drop -6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $195k and $196k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -48.70% and then drop by -49.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.60%. While earnings are projected to return 87.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. insiders own 22.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.07%, with the float percentage being 23.17%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 75975.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36944.0, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.