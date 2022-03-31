Why TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares were 6.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.38% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the TMC share is $15.39, that puts it down -577.97 from that peak though still a striking 49.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $488.81M, and the average trade volume was 4.96 million shares over the past three months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TMC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) registered a 4.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.38% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.37%, and it has moved by 34.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 83.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, TMC is trading at a discount of -957.27% off the target high and -76.21% off the low.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TMC the metals company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares have gone down -49.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.93% against 16.00.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc. insiders own 43.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.94%, with the float percentage being 6.96%. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12085.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $36859.0.