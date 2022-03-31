Why Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LFG) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the LFG share is $22.29, that puts it down -2.11 from that peak though still a striking 54.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2.66B, and the average trade volume was 964.33K shares over the past three months.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $21.83 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.10%, and it has moved by 15.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.92%.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rice Acquisition Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) shares have gone up 11.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 822.22% against 18.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 328.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.45 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.95 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 87.50% in 2022.

LFG Dividends

Rice Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Rice Acquisition Corp. insiders own 5.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.63%, with the float percentage being 70.60%. Ares Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.94 million shares (or 22.90% of all shares), a total value of $273.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.8 million shares, is of CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $106.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) shares are Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $16.31 million.