What Will Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) Be Like After It Drops -144.37% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.60% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the RKDA share is $3.47, that puts it down -144.37 from that peak though still a striking 47.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $50.37M, and the average trade volume was 2.77 million shares over the past three months.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RKDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) registered a -24.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.60% in intraday trading to $1.42 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.57%, and it has moved by 85.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 76.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, RKDA is trading at a discount of -322.54% off the target high and -322.54% off the low.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) shares have gone down -9.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.19% against -9.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -325.00% this quarter and then drop -4.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 216.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.65 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $828k and $1.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 358.90% and then jump by 171.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.10%. While earnings are projected to return 89.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.96% per annum.

RKDA Dividends

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. insiders own 8.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.57%, with the float percentage being 11.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 3.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.