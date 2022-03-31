What To Expect As Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Delivers An -0.50% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the SGFY share is $31.91, that puts it down -76.69 from that peak though still a striking 38.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.11. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $18.06 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.50%, and it has moved by 24.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.28%. The short interest in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) is 6.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.46 day(s) to cover.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Signify Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares have gone down -0.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 800.00% against 2.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.15 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.55 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 276.10% in 2022.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Signify Health Inc. insiders own 5.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.64%, with the float percentage being 118.59%. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 139.61 million shares (or 81.92% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.93 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $320.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 10.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.47 million, or about 4.97% of the stock, which is worth about $115.11 million.