We Just Learned Something New About Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) This Week With Its -2.15% Loss

During the last session, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s traded shares were 5.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $2.12. The 52-week high for the AA share is $98.09, that puts it down -6.4 from that peak though still a striking 67.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.02. The company’s market capitalization is $17.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.22 million shares over the past three months.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.77.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Alcoa Corporation (AA) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $92.19 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.15%, and it has moved by 15.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 183.75%. The short interest in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is 9.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.75, which implies a decrease of -6.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, AA is trading at a discount of -24.74% off the target high and 40.34% off the low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alcoa Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alcoa Corporation (AA) shares have gone up 82.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.94% against -12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 580.80% this quarter and then jump 111.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.3 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.2 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.39 billion and $2.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.10% and then jump by 20.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.80%. While earnings are projected to return 347.00% in 2022.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alcoa Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Alcoa Corporation insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.31%, with the float percentage being 85.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 685 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.12 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alcoa Corporation (AA) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $308.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.01 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $245.42 million.