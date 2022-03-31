Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Are Up 40.94%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares were 1.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the UROY share is $5.95, that puts it down -56.17 from that peak though still a striking 40.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $351.12M, and the average trade volume was 684.41K shares over the past three months.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $3.81 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.00%, and it has moved by -12.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.32, which implies an increase of 11.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.92 and $4.73 respectively. As a result, UROY is trading at a discount of -24.15% off the target high and -2.89% off the low.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Royalty Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) shares have gone down -1.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 18.30.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Uranium Royalty Corp. insiders own 18.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.31%, with the float percentage being 21.35%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 3.40% of all shares), a total value of $11.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF owns about 5.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.45 million, or about 3.64% of the stock, which is worth about $11.2 million.