Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA):The Stock Was Up 45.65 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.57% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the TUYA share is $26.65, that puts it down -727.64 from that peak though still a striking 45.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) registered a -5.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.57% in intraday trading to $3.22 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.59%, and it has moved by -39.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.77%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tuya Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares have gone down -63.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.27% against 3.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.79 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 9.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.30% per annum.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Tuya Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.03%, with the float percentage being 14.03%.