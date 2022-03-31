Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares were 95.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.16% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the TLRY share is $24.13, that puts it down -196.44 from that peak though still a striking 41.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $3.19B, and the average trade volume was 31.00 million shares over the past three months.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TLRY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) registered a -2.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.16% in intraday trading to $8.14 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.31%, and it has moved by 39.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.46, which implies an increase of 13.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, TLRY is trading at a discount of -182.56% off the target high and 32.43% off the low.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tilray Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares have gone down -26.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.83% against 8.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $247.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $249.28 million by the end of May 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 36.60% in 2022.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc. insiders own 3.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.53%, with the float percentage being 16.17%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 435 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.66 million shares (or 1.59% of all shares), a total value of $53.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.49 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.15 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $22.13 million.