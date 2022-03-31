The Time To Buy Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Is Now

During the last session, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.66% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GAU share is $1.41, that puts it down -151.79 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $156.39M, and the average trade volume was 669.30K shares over the past three months.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. GAU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) registered a -6.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.66% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.11%, and it has moved by -10.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.17, which implies an increase of 52.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $2.80 respectively. As a result, GAU is trading at a discount of -400.0% off the target high and -7.14% off the low.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Galiano Gold Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares have gone down -20.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.85% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 122.20% this quarter and then drop -80.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.50%. While earnings are projected to return 134.30% in 2022.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

Galiano Gold Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.84%, with the float percentage being 43.92%. Ruffer LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.38 million shares (or 11.73% of all shares), a total value of $18.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.72 million shares, is of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s that is approximately 10.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 9.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.52 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $4.57 million.