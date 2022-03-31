The Time Is Right To Purchase Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ)

During the last session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares were 2.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.06% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the DOGZ share is $8.98, that puts it down -57.54 from that peak though still a striking 77.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $203.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) registered a 22.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.06% in intraday trading to $5.70 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.83%, and it has moved by 75.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 220.22%. The short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20%. While earnings are projected to return 116.80% in 2022.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Dogness (International) Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.54%, with the float percentage being 5.54%. SG Americas Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 3.96% of all shares), a total value of $8.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Ayrton Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Series owns about 27842.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12880.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.